With apologies to the Netflix show “The Queen’s Gambit,” trying to argue with QAnon believers is like trying to teach a chipmunk to play chess.

They run all over the board, knocking over pieces; declare their own rules; poop on everything; and then run off to find like-minded nuts.

This letter, therefore, is addressed not to QAnon disciples, but to those who might want to know more about the Comet Ping Pong restaurant at the heart of the QAnon Pizzagate conspiracy.

Having friends in Washington, D.C., who live two blocks from the Comet, I have eaten there several times. It’s a small one-story restaurant next to an outstanding bakery, a couple of doors down from a distinguished bookstore, across the street from a CVS Pharmacy, kitty-corner from a gas station, etc. Sort of like American Dream Pizza in Corvallis. Great food, well reviewed and perhaps the object of false conspiracy theories spun by jealous rival restaurants.

Although two deranged QAnon men are currently serving four years in prison for trying to shoot it up or burn it down, the Comet is not the location of Satanic Democrats engaged in child sex slavery.