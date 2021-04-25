Mailbag: Restrain 'good us, bad them' attitude

This means some of my friends and even relatives may vote Republican. To keep the peace with my associates, I don’t discuss politics. But one offered that they voted Republican because of the Democratic platform, which increases Okaying the killing of unborn babies while protecting the thousands of illegal immigrants from the south.

Surely there are other Republican reasons for voting for Trump. Perhaps some even like Trump. If so, tell us the reasons why. Let us hear the precise reasons for voting a particular way, and please, may the responses also be specific — no degrading generalities. If our nation is to move forward at all, it requires restraining the “good us and bad them” attitude.