Mailbag: Rhymes in the age of social distancing

Two days of this fever
But down to 99
A little more congested
All tolled I’m feeling fine
But I hear some gnawing
Way back there in my mind
If I spit my sputum in a dish
Just what would Petri find?
Irrational this Corona
As people leave Pomona
Skip racing in Daytona
And whales stop eating Jonah
We are hoarding tissue
Grown fussy with our fear
For glut replaces shortage
If you count Corona beer
Oh my God, fear is odd
As we read the morning Suns
First chagrin from Charmin sin
And now we’re buying guns!
The lesson clear is clearly here
To extend our mere existence
To stop pandemic sores and even wars
We just must keep our distance!
Wayne Spletstoser
Shedd
