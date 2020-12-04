Mailbag: Rioting in Oregon OK at holidays?

Dear Governor:

Yesterday was Thanksgiving Day, but that did not stop the rioting in Portland. The response to the rioting on social media ranged from deep sarcasm that it was “only protesting” to “lock up” all of them.

It was obvious eight months ago that you are not in charge of the State of Oregon. You have the legislature, the judiciary, the mayors and city councils cowering in their homes. They dutifully sanctify rioting with their silent inaction.

Your actions went Communist when you suggested people rat out their neighbors over too many people at Thanksgiving dinner. The first thing that popped into my mind was Communist East Germany. Governor, you did not even offer up special food and fuel rations if we expose our neighbors and family members to arrest. Your policies have humiliated the reputation of Oregon.

In the meantime, Gov. Kate Brown, you have done nothing about the rioting, burning and pillaging. You have literally abrogated your responsibilities to mob rule, and betrayed your oath of office. Every Democrat and citizen in this state should demand your immediate resignation.