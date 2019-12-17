Mailbag: Robust economy more than job numbers

Our president continually remarks on the low unemployment rate and attributes it to his brilliant leadership. The facts tell a different story.

A person working one hour a week is considered employed. Someone who has been unable to find a job and has quit looking is dropped from the rolls, not considered unemployed. The jobs that are available are mostly in the service sector. Hospitality, retail, child and elder care, which are not highly paid and unlikely to lead to long-term careers.

Employers favor slightly less than 20 hours a week so that no benefits must be paid. Some of these jobs are also on call, so it is impossible for the worker to know when they will be working and for how much.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Only by working more than one job can the worker come close to earning enough for rent and food. Eleven dollars an hour even while working three jobs doesn't provide much cushion.