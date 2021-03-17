Mailbag: Roses to Mary's River Gleaners

Roses to the nonprofit entity known as Mary’s River Gleaners.

Their mission is to supply, on a weekly basis, food, firewood and other miscellaneous items to approximately 150 families and individuals who are elderly, handicapped or income-limited. They glean fruit, vegetables and firewood from farmers’ fields and backyards, and gather distressed food from many local vendors.

In the midst of Pioneer Park, there is a well-kept site where the food is distributed. All work is done by volunteers who donate their time and receive no pay. These good folks make up an amazing crew, or, as Cookie would say, an amazing family.

Who is Cookie?

A resident of Corvallis for 20 years.

Coordinator of Mary’s River Gleaners for 15 years: a full-time job without pay.

Mother, grandmother, wife and wearer of many hats.

Makes Corvallis a better place through her work and community spirit.

A person of color with Afro-American ethnicity.