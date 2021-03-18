Mailbag: Roses to those who cleared roads

Your Feb. 21 Roses and Raspberries column missed an opportunity to recognize and thank the road crews who were clearing roads of downed trees and debris during the Valentine’s Weekend ice storm event.

Some crews were out assessing and clearing roads beginning Friday night concurrent with the ice storm, over icy roads and under ice-laden branches, trees and power lines. Roses: recognition for efforts by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Benton and Linn County public works departments, and city road crews is due, overdue.

Likewise, thanks to those private citizens opening neighborhood and local roads, buffering the public agencies’ workload until cleanup, some of which is still ongoing.

The public and private efforts benefited those who did not have the option to hunker down and ride out the storm: the afore-recognized utility crews; essential workers: health, fire/life/safety and law enforcement personnel; the US Postal Service couriers striving for “the swift completion of their appointed rounds;” and those private-sector employees reporting for work to provide the necessities and niceties for the rest of us.

Steve Pilkerton

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0