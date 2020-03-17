Mailbag: Rural residents deserve a voice

I’d written a letter supporting the Electoral College over the popular vote (Mailbag, Feb. 5) saying that urban communities, by virtue of their large numbers, can impose their values on rural communities. With the popular vote, a candidate in their quest for votes can ignore rural communities and, since urban communities vote heavily Democratic, we’re becoming a one-party nation. (Democratic LA has more voters than 11 states!)

I’d said my piece and was going to let it go. Then, a letter published Feb. 20 said people in rural counties/states, having nothing but “cows and sage grouse,” don’t matter. Urban residents forget that these rural communities produce all their food, all the wood for their homes, all their cotton/wool clothing, all their electrical power, etc. Today, most people have little idea how/where their food, wood, clothing, etc. is grown or produced. But urban voters arrogantly believe they know how to grow wheat, cotton and timber better than farmers, ranchers and foresters and impose their values on rural counties/states.

