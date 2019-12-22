Mailbag: Samaritan Advantage bills don't add up

Samaritan is committed to answering questions that patients have about the bills they receive. Although privacy laws do not allow for the discussion of a particular patient’s bills, there are many factors that can impact how health care services are billed. For example, whether a procedure is performed in a doctor’s office or a hospital. However, the details of a patient’s insurance coverage are outlined in the patient’s insurance plan. We always recommend that if a patient is concerned or has questions about the charges on their medical billing statement to call the Samaritan Regional Billing Office at 800-640-5339 or for questions pertaining to their Samaritan Medicare Advantage plan coverage and out-of-pocket calculations to contact a customer service representative at 800-832-4580.