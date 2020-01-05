Mailbag: Samaritan dodges billing questions

Why won't Samaritan Health Services answer my complaint about my two recent cortisone injections? Why does Samaritan in Corvallis charge $1,141.82 for a cortisone injection when the cost at Hope Orthopedics in Salem is $461? Why was my copay at Samaritan $216.08 when Hope's was $35.84?

Responding to my letter of Dec. 22, Samaritan said they are "committed to answering questions that patients have about the bills they receive" — and provided a couple of phone numbers. No explanation was provided about the difference in charges.

If I telephone, will someone tell me why an MD, assisted by a nurse, must administer a cortisone injection (Samaritan), instead of a competent physician's assistant acting alone (Hope)? Why must it be done in a hospital radiology facility (Samaritan) instead of a doctor's office examination room (Hope)? Why an overhead fluoroscope must guide the needle (Samaritan) instead of a hand-held ultrasound unit (Hope)? Why a prior X-ray is necessary at Samaritan, when Hope manages without?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Samaritan's response also said that "privacy laws do not allow for the discussion of a particular patients's bills." Since I have already made the bill public, there is no need to discuss it further. Instead, simply answer the questions, please, raised in the preceding paragraph. Doing so will invade no one's privacy.