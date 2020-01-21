Mailbag: Samaritan puts big burden on nurses

I’m a workaholic. When my supervisor calls, I drop everything and go to work. I’ve left grocery carts stranded in supermarket aisles. My family takes two cars to soccer games. I’ve ducked out of or outright missed friends’ and relatives’ birthdays, weddings and reunions.

It puts a strain on everyone around me, but I do it because I love my job and my patients.

I’m an operating room nurse at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. And I’m lucky to be part of a dedicated team of nurses and health care providers who are just like me. We willingly put our personal lives on hold because our work can mean life or death for our patients.

Lately, Good Samaritan has been making our work harder.

Over the last year, Good Samaritan has been forcing operating room nurses like me to work up to 60 hours of call shifts a month beyond our regular full-time jobs. That’s not safe or sustainable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forcing nurses to juggle the equivalent of two jobs and be on call 24-7 creates dangerous scenarios where nurses are forced to work 16-20 hours straight.

For patients, that means your surgery team may not have slept for a day and a half. Does that sound safe to you?