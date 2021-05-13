Mailbag: Sami and colleagues will promote equity

As a graduate of the Corvallis School District and as a current educator in our city, I am very excited to see the positive impact Dr. Sami Al-AbdRabbuh’s work on the school board has had on our students.

I received a phenomenal education from the Corvallis schools, but I know that the high-quality experience I had was not accessible to all students because of layers of societal barriers, such as poverty and racism. However, I am very encouraged by how effective Sami’s leadership has been in implementing policies and programs that have helped our students grow both socioemotionally and academically.

When I first met Sami, I was struck by his wonderful skills in collaboration, deep listening and earnest community engagement. Sami is the kind of leader I would hope all our students become, one who uses his position to amplify the voices of others in order to build communities that empower everyone to their greatest potential.

Sami’s achievements of helping implement mental health clinics in our schools as well as facilitating the passage of policies to protect our LGBTQ+ students, all while achieving the record of 90% graduation rates, all speak to his commitment to the holistic wellbeing of our students.