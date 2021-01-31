Mailbag: Saskatchewan showed the way

Many advocates for publicly funded health care for all believe the political road to a national health care program is through a successful state model.

States can apply for a waiver to provide health care to their residents in innovative ways, and obtaining a waiver for a single-payer system should be more likely under President Biden, particularly if his nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, is confirmed.

Oregon should apply for a single-payer waiver.

It is hard to see anything more progressive than a public option passing in Washington, D.C., despite popular support for single-payer and the desperate need for solutions during the pandemic. A state single-payer system could demonstrate the advantages of such a model, as happened in Canada when the province of Saskatchewan showed the way in 1962.

Jo Alexander

Corvallis

