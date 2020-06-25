Mailbag: Save a life, wear a mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Driving past Lebanon’s Kuhn theater Friday evening I saw a small crowd of people waiting to get in. There were no masks and no apparent efforts to practice social distancing.

I am one of many immune-compromised people at great risk for COVID-19. My body does not make antibodies. The weekly infusions of immune globulin that keep me alive, by the grace of plasma donors, has no corona virus antibodies in it because there is little immunity to this new pathogen in the population. As a result I have no protection against the virus. If I contract COVID-19, it is highly likely that it will kill me.

Masks are not likely to keep their wearers from infection but it is clear that they cut down on transmission. I, like other immune compromised people, am sequestered in my home and fully expecting to stay isolated until the pandemic ends. The casual attitude I have seen in Lebanon, even during the lockdown, means this isolation may last a long time.

Many people protest that the state’s rules rob them of their liberty. For me and many others it is a matter of life and death. Are the immune compromised, the elderly, and packing house workers sacrificial lambs to freedom? Are we Americans a loose gathering of individuals looking out for ourselves or are we a community of caring? Please wear a mask and save a life!