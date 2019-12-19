Mailbag: Saving old bridge a waste of money

I want to respectfully disagree agree with a couple of recent letters supporting saving the Van Buren Bridge. There is nothing aesthetic about this bridge. If it is historic preservation you are concerned about, we should have a ferry crossing which is really historic.

Get real. Pedestrian and bicycle access will be provided in the new, safe bridge. An expensive bridge to nowhere is a total waste of our tax money.

We don't even have adequate funds to properly maintain our streets, and adding maintenance of an old bridge would further that problem.

Peter Ball

Corvallis

