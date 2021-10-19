Mailbag: Say no to future levies, bonds

I am totally befuddled, aghast, and disgusted that Benton County feels they should tap public funds to give county employees bonus checks!

Where do they think this money comes from … trees? For their information, these funds are a result of taxpayer payments. They are not, and were not, ever intended to be used to augment employee salaries! My wife is an intensive care unit COVID nurse, often working 48- to 60-hour weeks. She is not getting any additional bonus payments, happy joy-joy days, massages or anything else. Do county employees really feel comfortable taking these taxpayer funds?

One thing Benton County has told me by doing this is that they no longer need any additional funds for police, fire, courthouses, massage parlors or any other fancy that they may have!

Shame on you, Benton County! I suggest you learn budgeting and quit tapping into the public trough! Stealing taxpayer funds just because is taking advantage of your taxpayers, and frankly a bit bordering on asinine! Say no to future levies, school bonds, etc.!

Richard Smith

Albany

