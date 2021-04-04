 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Scar identifies 'older' vaccinees
I vaccinated people at Reser Stadium on March 31.

The injections are given in the skin over the left shoulder. I noticed a big difference between older vaccinees and younger vaccinees.

Older patients have a smallpox vaccine scar. Young people don’t.

It worked.

David R. Grube, M.D.

Philomath

 

