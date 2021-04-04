Mailbag: Scar identifies 'older' vaccinees
While some may think the resignation of King Alexander is a final victory for women’s justice, a serious problem still remains: a horribly ton…
I wanted to comment on the March 24 “As I See It” by Shawn Collins.
The recent spate of attacks, some fatal, on Asian-Americans should alert us to the fallacy that is the bumper sticker saying “All lives matter.”
Wow, Georgia, I am impressed with your desire to be the first fascist state in the United States!
I recently received a mailer from the Oregon Realtors PAC regarding a couple of bills before the Oregon legislature.
Did you get a glossy flier in your mailbox from Oregon’s real estate industry claiming concern about the high cost of housing?
March 26 was the 18th anniversary of Rachel Corrie’s death.
I am writing in support of Senate Bill 560, co-sponsored by our state senator, Sara Gelser.
It’s time to do away with the filibuster.
I am writing in response to Mark Borgerson’s letter of March 21 regarding my letter on HB127.