Mailbag: School construction will cost more

Corvallis, hold onto your wallets. Remember the $200 million school construction program sold to voters in May 2018? All indications are that it will cost more — millions more.
The 2018 Corvallis School Board resolution said “… costs… are estimated to be not more than $199,916,925,” and voters approved that amount of bonds.
The Corvallis School District has raised approximately $197 million. It sold $160 million in bonds at above-market interest rates (receiving $29 million in premium) and has earned $8 million in interest on the money.
One might think the $200 million project is almost fully funded. Not so fast.
The board chair says bond sale premium and interest are considered “additional funds (not from Corvallis residents)” and “essentially found money that is a wonderful bonus to the district.” This money will be used when costs exceed the original estimates.
The district plans to issue another $40 million of bonds. Voters gave them authority to do this, but should they? Is it in the community’s best interest?
Imagine Corvallis 2040 envisions “a robust, diversified economy supporting good jobs and a livable community.” Will this additional debt help achieve that vision? Or lead to increased student achievement?
While questioning public K-12 school boards and administrations is usually a third rail, I suggest it’s time Corvallis touch it. Doesn’t the community deserve a public explanation of the district’s financing strategy and spending plans? This is the community’s money and the community’s future.
Scott Newsham
Corvallis
