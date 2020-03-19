Mailbag: School redistricting plan won't work

Sending all Jefferson Elementary School students to Cheldelin Middle School might sound like the solution, but the problems it will cause shouldn’t and can’t be ignored.
Imagine that you’re starting middle school, but you are only one of a few kids from your old school attending that school; no one else you know is there to protect you from getting bullied, and you’re even more likely to get bullied than the average kid. This is what will happen to the LifeSkills kids at Jefferson if the Corvallis School Board sends all the kids except the LifeSkills kids to Cheldelin. I am a fifth-grader at Jefferson, and I’m terrified for my LifeSkills classmates who would be in that position. That is one of the reasons the Corvallis School Board must continue to allow all Jefferson students to attend Linus Pauling Middle School.
You have free articles remaining.
Another issue is the toll it will take on the environment and student well-being. The school district promotes walking and biking to school (hence Walk and Bike to School Day), but making kids who live so close to Linus Pauling commute to Cheldelin implies that the environment and student health isn’t really a priority, which we all know is false.
Sending Jefferson students to Cheldelin is not a solution. It will just create more problems than it solves. Corvallis students and parents must raise our voices and rally together to stop this.
Cleo Sandler
Corvallis