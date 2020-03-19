Mailbag: School redistricting plan won't work

Imagine that you’re starting middle school, but you are only one of a few kids from your old school attending that school; no one else you know is there to protect you from getting bullied, and you’re even more likely to get bullied than the average kid. This is what will happen to the LifeSkills kids at Jefferson if the Corvallis School Board sends all the kids except the LifeSkills kids to Cheldelin. I am a fifth-grader at Jefferson, and I’m terrified for my LifeSkills classmates who would be in that position. That is one of the reasons the Corvallis School Board must continue to allow all Jefferson students to attend Linus Pauling Middle School.