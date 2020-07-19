Mailbag: Scofflaw troopers should be fired

These four officers (the Oregon State Police troopers who reportedly refused to wear face masks in a Corvallis coffee shop on July 1) showed a callous disregard for the law, at a time when the whole nation is calling for police reform. They have no business being policemen in our community and should all be terminated immediately. Imagine what they might do when there are no cameras.
Sickening behavior, and it is time to remove them permanently.
Tim Abbott
Albany
