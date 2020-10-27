Mailbag: Scorvo has taken no donations

If Obamacare gets the ax due to a Supreme Court ruling in early November, what will that mean?

Will millions of people across the nation who are now getting health insurance and medical care lose it all?

It would be great if Oregon could devise a creative, fair and financially sustainable solution so we are not subject to the national political seesaw. Back in the 1990s, the original Oregon Health Plan had the earmarks of a creative and fair system that was devised by two medical doctors serving in the Oregon legislature.

Ancient history for many, but the plan is remembered for its common-sense approach and it was very promising until the recession in the early 2000s.

Sean Scorvo is a retired medical doctor running for Oregon House District 23. Scorvo has a creative and fair health insurance solution based on the original Oregon Health Plan. To make it financially sustainable, Scorvo’s plan incorporates another thoroughly Oregonian concept: acknowledging human nature with individual responsibility.