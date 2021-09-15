Mailbag: Search and Rescue grateful for grant

On behalf of the Region 3 K9 Search and Rescue team, I would like to extend a huge thank-you to the Walmart Community Grant Team for selecting R3K9 to receive a local community grant.

The generous funds were used to help support wilderness medicine courses taught last month by Global Emergency Medics and sponsored by R3K9. Twenty-three community members completed either a Wilderness First Responder or a Wilderness First Aid course.

Many of these participants are involved in search and rescue for Willamette Valley counties, and will now be ready to respond with confidence and clarity in the next wilderness medicine situation. Thank you for your commitment to supporting the work taking place in local communities.

Deana Grobe

Region Three K9 Search and Rescue, Corvallis

