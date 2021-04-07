Mailbag: See if we can stop senseless slaughter

Since Republicans seem to resist passing laws limiting access to assault weapons and high capacity clips/magazines, why don’t we start voting for Republicans who support gun restrictions? Let all the Democrats who want strong gun laws go and register as Republicans and begin voting for candidates who support these ideas.

Look at Froma Harrop’s editorial in the DH on March 26. Twenty-two dead in El Paso, 26 in Texas, 12 in Thousand Oaks, California. Seventeen in Parkland, Florida, 49 in Orlando . Not to forget 58 in Las Vegas, from a hotel window. The list goes on. Let’s see if we can stop this senseless, mad and insane slaughter so we can feel safe to go out in public again.