Mailbag: Sen. Davis, act now to curb pesticides

I'd like to ask Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis: What exactly are you doing to help with the poisoning of our planet with pesticides and herbicides, and how are you promoting organic farming and gardening? As it stands now, we are losing an unhealthy number of pollinators, and good insects and birds and mammals that control bad insects.

I live just west of Tangent, and cropdusters constantly spray crops surrounding homes and communities in this area, which is also known for a lot of strong winds (great place for a few windmills). I know we get drifting spray contamination. Don’t we at least have a right to know what’s being sprayed on our livestock and vegetable gardens? (I’m doing my best to find my inspiration in our wonderful organically grown and tended Oregon Garden.)

I hope you didn’t condone the shameful behavior of the GOP when they walked out instead of voting on a bill that begins to address the climate emergency we are immersed in, or the criminal act of one GOP senator who threatened to shoot our state police who were charged with bringing the truants back to do the job we are paying them to do.

I was at the Senate the day your colleagues pulled this stunt. Believe me, if I threatened the life of a state policeman, I’d be arrested.