Mailbag: Senior applauds Brown's decision

Times of scarcity bring out the best and worst in people.

I’m responding to Ms. Crowley’s socially myopic and mathematically flawed argument about vaccine distribution printed on page A8 in the Gazette-Times on Feb. 1.

While it’s true that Oregon has experienced more senior citizen deaths than deaths of schoolteachers since last March, it’s also true that schools have been closed, keeping teachers and staff members safe. Had schools been open, Oregon would have experienced catastrophic deaths of teachers, school staff members and students, who would have spread the virus through their families, similar to the spread through the nursing homes that resulted in the disproportionate deaths of the elderly.

New York lost 74 teachers and staff members during the first two weeks of the pandemic, before New York closed the schools. Current social restrictions are even more challenging for children than for the rest of us. Distance learning is less effective than in-classroom teaching, and socialization is vital. Schools need to reopen. Teachers and staff members need vaccine protection before schools reopen.