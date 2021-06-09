Mailbag: Seniors shouldn't have to choose

I’m a junior at West Albany High School, and personally, I’m extremely unsatisfied with the school district at the moment.

Due to the new schedule Superintendent Goff proposed, I do not have room to take all of my desired classes. I transferred to West Albany to participate in a better performing arts program, and now I won’t be able to participate in a cadet teaching course because I have to choose between taking a math class and a music teaching class. As a senior, I shouldn’t have to choose between classes.

This is a sentiment that not just my peers have expressed, but also their parents. We want the school district to think about the quality of education they’re going to provide next year with this schedule. Without any student or parent input, the district decided to put together a schedule that doesn’t account for future valedictorians, special education students, neurodivergent students; the list goes on.

We as students want our stability back for a year, and using high schoolers as test subjects is extremely distasteful and disappointing.

Emma Misaki Yonemura