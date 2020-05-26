Mailbag: Sequestered person observes nature

Mailbag: Sequestered person observes nature

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s been 14 days since I’ve ventured beyond the perimeter of our homestead.

A pandemic lockdown has ushered in time to be still, to notice ordinary things like the small patch of sky visible from my easy chair — cloudless, serrated by dark spires of conifers.

A pair of hawks soar like tethered kites in wide lazy circles, set wings tilting and swaying on the rising air. Redtails for certain. They drift in and out of view.

A flock of pine siskins erupts from our Port Orford cedar — noisy little birds I welcome each spring. I lean forward to watch them crowd onto our feeder.

Nature, thankfully, is not about to be undone by a minuscule germ that has changed the world as we knew it, silenced the thrum and beat of its nations, tapped into the compassion of its people.

Carol Ann Lantz

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News