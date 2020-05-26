Mailbag: Sequestered person observes nature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been 14 days since I’ve ventured beyond the perimeter of our homestead.

A pandemic lockdown has ushered in time to be still, to notice ordinary things like the small patch of sky visible from my easy chair — cloudless, serrated by dark spires of conifers.

A pair of hawks soar like tethered kites in wide lazy circles, set wings tilting and swaying on the rising air. Redtails for certain. They drift in and out of view.

A flock of pine siskins erupts from our Port Orford cedar — noisy little birds I welcome each spring. I lean forward to watch them crowd onto our feeder.

Nature, thankfully, is not about to be undone by a minuscule germ that has changed the world as we knew it, silenced the thrum and beat of its nations, tapped into the compassion of its people.

Carol Ann Lantz

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0