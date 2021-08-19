Mailbag: Shame on governor for enacting bill

It seems that Gov. Kate Brown and the Democrats have finally shown themselves as the racists they are, enacting Senate Bill 744 that drops the requirements that high school students prove proficiency in reading, writing and math before graduation.

Charles Boyle, the deputy communications director from Brown’s office, said the new standards for graduation will help benefit the state’s "Black, Latino, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal and students of color." Are they stating that minorities are too dumb to understand the basics of learning? Aren’t teachers doing their job to help these children have a chance for a better life? In essence, they are being dumbed down.