Mailbag: Shame on you, Benton County

My concealed handgun license expires on April 27 of this year.

I live in North Albany and must obtain my license through Benton County. Benton County has only one person processing these license renewals, unlike Linn County, which has four people able to process renewals on the spot.

In Benton County, an appointment is required to renew a license. I called Feb. 2 to make that appointment, and was told the earliest they could accommodate me is on June 8. Therefore my license will be invalid for more than a month. It is beyond me why it should take more than four months to be able to process the renewal, a process that took only five minutes for my son when I accompanied him for his renewal at Linn County.

Concealed handgun licenses are state licenses administered by the counties. Unfortunately, each county is free to administer the process as they see fit. Apparently the Benton County Sheriff has decided to make the process as difficult as possible, and there is no redress available to the citizens of that county.