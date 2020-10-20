Mailbag: Shameful, coming from a draft dodger

Reading Randy Martinak’s letter (D-H, Oct. 6), I found it ironic that simply changing a few words in his diatribe describes almost to a T the actions of his hero, White House *resident tRump.

He mentions Hillary Rodham Clinton’s alleged dealings with Russia — just whom does tRump owe $421 million?; the “… lying Joe Biden…” — Randy, there are more than 20,000 verifiable lies attributed to the Orange Man, and still counting.

As far as Biden’s “… never having a thought of his own … and feathering his family’s nest” is concerned, if it weren’t for Faux News (who lately seems to be shifting its allegiance), Trump wouldn’t have any idea what might be going on outside of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Maybe you should investigate the shady dealings of Ivanka with foreign governments. Oh, and while you’re at it, check out Don Jr. and Kushner, too.

I know Randy personally — he’s a Vietnam vet (as am I) and I can’t understand how a military war veteran can support a man who calls those brave Americans who lost their lives fighting for our country’s ideals losers and suckers. Shameful, coming from the mouth of the commander in chief, and a draft dodger to boot.

Douglas Bauer

Albany

