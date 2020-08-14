Mailbag: Shameful to expunge Jefferson's name

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freedom-loving Americans revere Thomas Jefferson as the author of our foundational document: the Declaration of Independence. We revere him despite whatever fault the Corvallis School District Board may find with him.

It fills us with revulsion that members of our own community would have the temerity to try to expunge his name. It’s especially shameful that they would try to pull it off under the cover of a pandemic lockdown.

The Taliban used explosives to destroy the Buddhas of Bamiyan. King Thutmose used chisels to obliterate Queen Hatshepsut’s name from monuments. We view the Corvallis School Board’s attempts to strip Thomas Jefferson name from our public buildings as the same kind of desecration of our national heritage.

Albert Ryckman

Albany

