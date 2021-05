Albany Democrat-Herald Submit a Letter to the Editor Submission Submission ID: 1827 Contact Information First Name Sara Last Name Miller Address 617 27th Ave SE City Albany State OR Zip Code 97322 Email sara.miller@comcast.net Daytime Phone (541) 971-8309 Letter Type Your Letter A vote for Willard Sheppy for school board would be a step in the right direction. Mr Nyquist has been a mainstay in Linn County but needs to stay with his current duties and not take on something else. Will is a fine young family man and deserves the chance to serveon the board. Albany Democrat-Herald

