Mailbag: Sherrie Sprenger a woman of integrity

I'm not a super-political person, but I am someone who believes in clean campaigns based on the issues, not dirty campaigns based on lies and attempts to destroy one's opponent's character and reputation. I am acquainted with both individuals running for Linn County commissioner, and frankly I'm not surprised by the way either candidate is running their campaign.

Sherrie Sprenger already had my vote because she is a woman of integrity, honesty, noble character and she's a really nice person! If you are a Linn County resident I encourage you to vote for Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner!

Shannan Glaser

Scio

