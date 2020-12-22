 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Shorter letter offered a solution

Mailbag: Shorter letter offered a solution

{{featured_button_text}}

This is in response to the Dec. 14 letter “Epidemic of Musical Malpractice” by Michael Coolen of Corvallis.

That was a long letter complaining about Hallmark Christmas movies. My first thought is that it’s Christmas, and people, some people, like to get into the Christmas spirit by watching feel-good movies. That’s what they are … feel-good movies. We don’t care if they don’t get every detail correct. My second thought was, “Don’t watch them.”

My opinion letter isn’t nearly as long as your opinion letter, and I offered a solution.

Judy Cooper

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News