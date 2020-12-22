Mailbag: Shorter letter offered a solution

This is in response to the Dec. 14 letter “Epidemic of Musical Malpractice” by Michael Coolen of Corvallis.
That was a long letter complaining about Hallmark Christmas movies. My first thought is that it’s Christmas, and people, some people, like to get into the Christmas spirit by watching feel-good movies. That’s what they are … feel-good movies. We don’t care if they don’t get every detail correct. My second thought was, “Don’t watch them.”
My opinion letter isn’t nearly as long as your opinion letter, and I offered a solution.
Judy Cooper
Albany