Mailbag: Shorter letter offered a solution

This is in response to the Dec. 14 letter “Epidemic of Musical Malpractice” by Michael Coolen of Corvallis.

That was a long letter complaining about Hallmark Christmas movies. My first thought is that it’s Christmas, and people, some people, like to get into the Christmas spirit by watching feel-good movies. That’s what they are … feel-good movies. We don’t care if they don’t get every detail correct. My second thought was, “Don’t watch them.”