Mailbag: Shut down CARA, don't take on debt

Peter Troedsson, Albany city manager, trotted out the old scare tactic — that is, your house will be in flames and the fire department won’t have personnel to send out a fire truck unless you pay a new utility tax!

The city says, with sad faces, we can’t afford to protect the citizens every time they try to pass a bond measure, too, so we have been around this block before.

The vote for this new utility tax, like the vote in the early 2000s to form the Albany Revitalization (Urban Renewal) District (the Central Albany Revitalization Area), does not have to go before the people. So we will have this new utility tax to pay.

And no one will even bring up at a CARA meeting that CARA be disbanded and any CARA funds (which run in the millions) be used to help the city government meet basic needs of the Albany citizenry.

I know the city still has to pay off the CARA loans from now until the end of time, but that is a given. They should still shut down CARA and not take on any more debt to pretty up the downtown area. Research urban renewal in California, where it was invented. California has outlawed new urban renewal districts.

Mary Brock

Albany

