Mailbag: Sidewalk dining 'boost' is absurd

"Sidewalk dining gets boost" This was the headline for a front-page article in Saturday's (May 1) GT. This boost is from the City of Corvallis, offering to pay the permit fee for sidewalk cafe seating areas for Corvallis restaurants. These funds would be taken from the Federal CARES Act which is supported by the federal tax dollars we pay, and is allocated to communities for pandemic relief.

Can anyone else see the total absurdity of this “boost”?

Do you suppose that the City of Corvallis considered, whatsoever, simply waiving the sidewalk cafe permit fees during the COVID19 pandemic?

According to the GT article, this particular money is being taken from a $15,500 fund designated to build micro shelters for the houseless community. Are these funds being pirated from the intent of the Federal CARES Act?

This "boost" appears to be nothing more than the city holding out their hands for a chance to collect money.

The City of Corvallis administration should be ashamed of themselves!