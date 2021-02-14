Mailbag: Sign up for the next round

I read George Loving’s letter to the editor in the Feb. 7 paper and was surprised that he would accuse Kate Brown of leaving us seniors out to die by not vaccinating us ahead of everyone else.

That does seem a bit overly dramatic.

As a senior myself at age 75, I have no quarrel with allowing the children to get back to school.

After all, it’s easy for us retirees to keep sequestered in our residences while we wait out this pandemic. It must be really hard for parents who have to work and have children who can’t attend school, and equally hard for the children deprived of a classroom learning environment.

Even though I’ve been willing to wait for my vaccine, I haven’t had to wait long. I received my first shot Feb. 5, when my wife was alerted that we are in Class 1b, which includes those age 65 and over.

There is no need for seniors to complain about being left out.

Just sign up for the next round of vaccinations.

Bruce Martin

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0