Mailbag: Signs of warming all around us

As an ordinary mortal without any sort of degree of any kind, I would like to offer my two bits on the subject of climate change.

When I was 15, during the Christmas-New Year's holidays of 1958-1959, I remember seeing folks ice skating on Waverly Lake.

I've never seen or heard about it in the 60 or so years since.

Also, during family gatherings during my youth (the '50s and early '60s), I can remember the most senior elders of my family (long dead now) discussing that when they were young, long before my time, cottonwood trees exploding in the winter! Cottonwood trees hold lots of water, it freezes, expands, the tree explodes. "Sounds just like a gunshot," they said. Neither I nor my parents have ever heard, or heard any reports of, such an event.

Every one of those elders of mine were firmly convinced that the whole place had warmed up significantly during their lifetimes — decades before "global warming."

While I don't claim any "expertise," I have studied somewhat the history of the Industrial Revolution — all the way back to 18th century England.