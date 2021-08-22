Mailbag: Silent majority does not agree

Tom Cordier's letter of August 13 does not represent how I see the travesty that took place in the election of the new board members.

Elections do have consequences and now that school boards are being another place to attack, this will only reinforce the importance of taking voting as serious as you can because if you don't vote, you do not get the opportunity to have a say in what happens. The loudest voices do not share the majority and now we have a new board that will have a big learning curve as they learn their real role in supporting a superintendent and the vision and goals for the district at large.

Albany used to have an outstanding reputation across the state and even at the national level. When school boards lose focus on what their role is and what the role of schools are, it is our students that suffer. This has been a difficult year with Covid-19 and life hasn't been normal and schools have had to make considerable adjustments. Please let the leadership do what they need to do. People trained in Education know what needs to be done to give our students the best. I don't tell my doctor how to doctor, please don't tell educators how to educate. They have been trained.

Albany is a diverse community. We need healing and we need change to meet the needs.