Mailbag: Skarlatos should learn to two-step

When wannabe politician Alex Skarlatos was on “Dancing with the Stars,” he won the third-place trophy.
Alex’s next act was trying to waltz his way into becoming a Douglas County commissioner, but the voters said go rumba your foxtrot elsewhere. Now it’s time for Congressman Defazio to dance circles around him. Alex can’t handle Peter’s quickstep double-reverse spin. Many have tried and lost.
Sure, it will be a close do-si-do. Lots of out-of-state money is tap-dancing into Alex’s purse. It provides him more media opportunity to milk his heroism for all its worth. But when the votes are tallied, Peter will be doing another cha-cha-cha all the way back to Congress.
No candidate can win the Fourth District without getting support from us freethinking non-affiliated voters. We don’t belong to any Kool-Aid-drinking political cult. We are not political zombies. We are the ones who pick the winners and losers. The Fourth District has 183,867 Democrats and 156,301 Republicans. The Independent Party, who endorsed Peter, has 26,452. The NAV has 193,208.
If any Republican wants to win a local, regional or statewide race, they better learn how to two-step with us like Peter has. The late Secretary of State Dennis Richardson learned the move and that’s why we put him in office. Alex has two right-winger feet for us mostly smooth-moving moderate kingmakers.
Thomas H. O’Keefe
Lebanon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!