Mailbag: Ski lodge benefits from donor support

Friends of Santiam Pass Ski Lodge thank Kyle Odegard and the Albany Democrat-Herald for the fine article about the restoration of Santiam Pass Ski Lodge in the July 12 edition. The historic lodge on the Santiam Pass is owned by the public; it is our commitment to bring it back for the community to once again enjoy.

Among the article’s topics, the impact the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic was having on the restoration progress was addressed. Although the Friends group has no employees and very low overhead, the pandemic has impacted progress as some funding sources have been cut or repurposed. We fully understand and support these actions. For everyone 2020 has been a difficult year, but we do not want this to overshadow the truth that to this point we have had tremendous support from generous private donors and granting organizations.

Continuing donations from the public have been vital. Without the generosity of individuals, this project would not exist. We are also extremely appreciative to granting organizations. In 2019, generous grants allowed us to perform significant construction projects. We salute the Oregon Cultural Trust, the Oregon Community Foundation, the Kinsman Foundation, Restore Oregon and the State Historical Preservation Office.