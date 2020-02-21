Mailbag: Smaller setbacks a threat to privacy

At their 6 p.m. March 2 meeting, the Corvallis City Council will consider reducing setbacks (the distance from the property line one may develop) to 5 feet on side and rear yards in all residential districts. While most zones already have these standards, low-density RS-3.5 (8-foot side and 25-foot rear setback) and RS-5 (5-foot side and 15-foot rear setback) zones will be drastically compromised.

This includes much of South Corvallis east of Third Street and north of Goodnight Avenue, the area south of Western/West Hills Road to Research Way and the Country Club/Brooklane area, and a majority of the city north of Harrison Boulevard and west of Highland Drive, including College Hill, Skyline West, Timberhill, Satinwood and the Arnold, Cloverland and Garfield Park neighborhoods.

Staff and the Planning Commission feel they can "relax setbacks ... while preserving the privacy of adjacent properties." The goal is to make it easier to build backyard cottages, thinking this will reduce costs. Coupled with not requiring parking for accessory dwellings and removing the requirement of the owner to reside in either dwelling, quality of life and neighborhood character is destroyed.

