 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Smokers, do not toss butts outside
0 Comments

Mailbag: Smokers, do not toss butts outside

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On June 27, my husband was out working picking up forest debris around our property in the Vineyard Mountain area.

He found a discarded cigarette butt that had not been there the day before when he raked the same area. Fortunately, because he had cleaned up that area, there were only a few new leaves and fir needles, so just a small area burned and went out. We dodged a major bullet.

Smokers, please do not toss your smoked butts outside anywhere — it pollutes, and, during fire season, can cause horrible damage. Everyone else, make sure that if you know anyone who smokes, you remind them to always dispose of their smoked butts in an ashtray or other safe place. Residents in wooded or other areas that are prone to fire, regularly check your property for potential fire ignition sources.

Judy Hill

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News