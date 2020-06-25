Mailbag: So the media is the enemy?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to respond to a recent letter (“Trump was right: Media is the enemy,” Mailbag, June 10).

Newspapers, except the opinion page, report facts. Certainly different papers may emphasize facts in different ways, but they do not make things up like this president does (lie). Trump calls news he doesn’t like “fake news,” but never identifies what is fake or false.

I believe newspapers have a responsibility to accurately report news to the people, and they do. They report that Trump says things that are untrue, accuses others without offering a shred of proof, makes up stuff without any supporting evidence, and lies, because he does; he is the president, and it is news.

I first realized that Trump was willing to lie to support his positions when I watched an interview he gave as a leader of the Birther Conspiracy before he ran for president. He told the interviewer that he had investigators in Hawaii at that moment and that they could not believe what they were finding. I believe he repeated that they could not believe what they were finding.