Mailbag: So what if someone buys an EV?

I am curious why diehard Trump fans believe everything they hear from state-sponsored media (media controlled by their dictators and autocrats), Facebook, Twitter and email strings.

John Hale’s recent letter to the editor claims the Democrats have undue influence over the entire world and make the European Union use electric cars. If your memory isn’t that great, remember the brouhaha over the fact that Trump walked away from the Paris Climate Accord? This is a program in which each country set voluntary anti-pollution goals. The rest of the world is still following their voluntary goals.

The European Union has the second-highest number of electric vehicles in the world, behind China. The highest numbers are from Norway, where, by March 2020, 75% of vehicle registrations were for hybrid or electric vehicles. Norwegians account for 55% of the world’s EVs. The European Union with England are all very concerned about climate consequences of man’s pilfering resources.