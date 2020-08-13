Mailbag: Socialism already part of our system

Felix Wilkerson (Mailbag, July 31) wrote, "In November we will make the choice of whether our country will become a socialist country or remain a capitalist country." Sorry, Felix: It's too late! Socialism got its foot in the door back in 1935 with the Social Security Act, followed by other social services like Medicare, Medicaid, veterans' services, worker's comp, unemployment comp, food stamps, farm aid, and so on ($16 billion has gone to farm aid in 2019 in addition to $12 billion in the year before). So socialism has been among us for a long, long time. Soon we'll have universal health care. The pandemic has wiped out a lot of people's private insurance.
Meanwhile, capitalism will continue to thrive among us, as it has in Europe, where they have even more comprehensive social safety nets. It will strengthen capitalism, in fact, to reduce economic inequality somewhat.
Incidentally, there is no widespread Democratic support for defunding the police or otherwise weakening law enforcement. Reforming does not mean eliminating or weakening. Capitalism is so strong it can take in socialism and include it and pay for it.
John Goodwin
Lebanon
