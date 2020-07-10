Mailbag: Some people never wear masks -- why?

Why do I continually observe folks in public not wearing a mask, and especially folks in my own neighborhood not wearing one?

Some of the people in my own neighborhood are younger couples with children, and I never see a mask on their faces. Some are medical frontline providers, and I never see a mask on them!

Did I miss the point somewhere along the way? I am an at-risk elder who served my country during Vietnam, unlike some of the so-called leaders in this country. I guess I got the wrong message about patriotism and/or obeying the rules. And I’m proud to say I am a Never Trumper.

Jim Schulte

Corvallis

 

