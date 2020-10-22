Mailbag: Something needs to change

Dostoevsky observed “The degree of civilization in a society can be judged by entering its prisons.” That’s still true.

Another reflection of a society’s values is the day-to-day welfare of its working poor. That was precarious before the pandemic and is now desperate. More than 4 million face the risk of foreclosure on their homes. Between 30 and 40 million renters are in danger of eviction. The number of people finding themselves food- and housing-insecure is way out of control!

Brethren and sisters, these things ought not to be so! The Old Testament prophets rightly berated the hardhearted wealthy who refused to help the needy. Who are the wealthy today? It is everyone who has plenty and something to spare. Pope Francis has recently spoken of these failures of market capitalism. (Google him).

Fasten your seatbelts! We are in the final stages of societal breakdown due to unbridled greed. Greed breeds need through a misallocation of resources and the resulting alienation. Trump is not the problem. He’s a result of the problem. The problem is the widespread alienation that results from uncontrolled runaway capitalism.