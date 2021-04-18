 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Something too good not to share
Mailbag: Something too good not to share

I just discovered something too good not to share.

When making a Dagwood sandwich, use French’s Crispy Fried Onions.

P.S. This has been tested by an 89-year-old woman with too much spare time.

Jo Lynn Allen

Corvallis

 

