Mailbag: Something too good not to share

I totally agree with Peter Ball’s letter of April 2, regarding how the city of Corvallis is only making our homeless problem worse with its cu…
My condolences to the ethical Realtors of Oregon, who are being badly served by their professional organization and its advertising counsel.
You know, anymore you can read the local newspaper and become less informed about an issue you never knew existed, and once you’ve been made a…
I am writing to all of us who love Corvallis as our home.
“Ask not for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” — John Donne, poet, soldier, cleric scholar, 1572-1631
While recently walking down their residential street in Corvallis, two of my friends were verbally accosted by a neighbor with shouts of “fag”…
I just read the article suggesting the Albany superintendent of schools wants to pause the practice of police greeting children on the first d…
Thank you, President Trump, for superb business abilities and Operation Warp Speed. This leadership produced three vaccines for COVID-19 that …
I am writing to tell you how fortunate we are to have some people with high standards and values running for the Corvallis School Board.
On a walk from the Book Bin to Burst’s Candies with my family, I noticed that my beloved Lego shop was out of business.