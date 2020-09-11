Mailbag: Speak up now or pay the price later

First they came for the Immigrants and I did not speak out because I was not an Immigrant.
Then they came for the Muslims and I did not speak out because I was not a Muslim.
Then they came for the Justice Activists and I did not speak out because I was not a Justice Activist.
Then they came for the Queers.
Then they came for the Pagans.
Then they came for the Environmentalists.
Then they came for the Trade Unions.
Then they came for the Journalists.
And when they came for me, I didn't understand. I’m white. I’m a cisgender male, I went to work, I went shopping, I went home, I watched Netflix, I went to sleep, I did it all again the next day, and the next.
They didn’t need a reason, they did it because they could.
Greg Ranzoni
Albany
